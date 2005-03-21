WE Tries to Rope In Viewers

WE: Women’s Entertainment network will trot out eight cowgirls on horseback and 15 eligible bachelors in New York’s Union Square March 22 to promote the second-season premiere of its Australian Western series, McLeod’s Daughters.

The campaign, called "WE's Ropin' Men Round-Up," is the first consumer and trade marketing initiative from WE's new SVP of programming, Janice Moore.

Moore, who last served as VP of corporate marketing for fellow Rainbow network IFC, assumed her new role Monday and will oversee consumer and ad sales marketing and branding at WE as the network expands its female-friendly original programming slate and tries to grow its audience under new GM Kim Martin.

The campaign for McLeod's Daughters, which debuted its second season March 19, also involved radio and TV spots, print and online ads and a sweepstakes partnership with People magazine for a five-night trip for two to Australia and a day on the show’s set.

Series star Lisa Chappell will be on hand in Union Square to promote the show. In addition, the cowgirls will "teach New York City women how to tie a lasso and cast it to catch the man of their dreams."

McLeod’s Daughters debuted on Australian TV in 2001 and premiered on WE in October. WE: Women’s Entertainment, owned by Cablevision’s Rainbow Entertainment Services, is available in 55 million homes.