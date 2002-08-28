WE takes two more from Lucky Duck
Cable channel WE: Women's Entertainment has picked up two more When I Was
a Girl specials from Linda Ellerbee's Lucky Duck Productions.
The new specials in the series -- which asks prominent women to "reveal
intimate moments from their childhood and adolescence" -- will air Sept. 22 and
29.
Guest include Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), Kelly Preston
(Jerry Maguire), Ann Curry (Today), Jamie-Lynn Sigler
(The Sopranos), Alex Kingston (ER) and Rita Moreno
(Oz).
