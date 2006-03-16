We Slates Skate-off
Cable net We: Women's Entertainment is lacing up a new reality show.
Skating's Next Starnot to be confused with Dancing With the Stars or Skating With Celebrities, debuts Monday, March 20, at 10 p.m.
The show feature 12 skaters competing for the chance to be, well, skating's next star, or at least a better known skater than they currently are.
