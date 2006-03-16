Trending

We Slates Skate-off

By

Cable net We: Women's Entertainment is lacing up a new reality show.

Skating's Next Starnot to be confused with Dancing With the Stars or Skating With Celebrities, debuts Monday, March 20, at 10 p.m.

The show feature 12 skaters competing for the chance to be, well, skating's next star, or at least a better known skater than they currently are.