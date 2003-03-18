WE, Sears building `She House'

WE: Women's Entertainment and Sears, Roebuck and Co. are teaming up to create

a woman's dream house.

For its new "She House" promotion, the women's

network is building a woman's dream house on Long Island's tony East End in New

York. Sears will provide the household appliances and WE viewers will vote

online for the designs. When the house is ready at the end of the summer, it

will be awarded to the promotion's winner.

WE will keep viewers updated of the She House progress with 12 update

segments on Friday nights beginning July 11. The winner will be announced Sept.

26.