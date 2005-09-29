WE Puts on the Dog

WE: Women’s Entertainment is developing America’s Cutest Puppy, a five-part original series searching for the most adorable pooch.

The network will begin hunting through nationwide casting calls and screening audition tapes first-quarter 2006.

Viewers will vote on 12 finalists, who will compete in L.A. for a cash prize. The show is slated for fourth quarter 2006.

WE, one of Cablevision’s Rainbow Entertainment networks, averaged 183,000 total viewers in prime third quarter. It is distributed to 55 million homes.

Other upcoming originals include reality shows Kiss & Tell, Daddy’s Little (Spoiled) Girl (one’s a dating show and the other features doting dads and their bratty girls), and The Secret Lives of Women, profiles of women with various addictions and issues.