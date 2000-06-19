We love to watch

There was a sculpture, commissioned by Discovery Channel, that stood outside the entrance to the exhibit hall at the Promax/BDA Convention in New Orleans last week. Called Eureka!, it took a bunch of brightly colored balls on a journey through a Rube Goldberg-like contraption. The balls jiggled and bounced and rattled and rolled around a track, triggering various chimes and bells (though no whistles) along the way. It was, as must surely not have been lost on Discovery, an apt metaphor for promotion and design: combining sound and movement and color to mesmerize. You had to watch it. As we watched the best showing their stuff, whether an animated logo, PSA or serious promo, we were reminded that great promotion is great television. These folks are good.