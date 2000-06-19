We love to listen, too

Unless you're a winner, awards ceremonies can sometimes be tedious affairs. Too many awards, too many overly long acceptance speeches. But there was nothing tedious about last Thursday's Radio-Mercury Radio Awards for commercials. After a pleasant lunch in the 18th-floor ballroom of New York City's Waldorf-Astoria, organizers managed to present 13 awards in about 50 minutes and thoroughly entertain the few hundred in attendance with a collection of radio's best spots over the past year. Humor was the common denominator. Our favorite, created by Red Monkey Ads & Ideas for the Portland Area Radio Council, featured an unhappy cat being tossed around with a steel-toed boot in a clothes dryer. You don't think that's funny? Well, I guess you had to be there.