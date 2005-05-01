WE Launches Empowerment Campaign

WE: Women’s Entertainment has launched its first-ever public affairs initiative, WE Empowers Women, to support organizations that reflect the "modern lives" of its female viewers.

The network picked non-profit Girls Incorporated, which supports research and public education efforts for young girls, as its first benefactor and expects to name two or three more before the end of the year.

US Disabled Ski Team member Sandy Dukat will be the initiative’s spokesperson. An Advisory Board will include Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, Women in Cable and Telecommunications President and CEO.

Is the effort an attempt to play catch-up with Lifetime, which has been a trailblazer in women's causes. Not according to WE General Manager Kim Martin, who says her network’s foray stemmed from viewer requests. “Women today have such a hectic schedule juggling work and outside stuff – they wanted an organization that would speak to their modern lives.”

Currently in 55 million homes, WE is a subsidiary of Cablevision, owned Rainbow Entertainment Services.

