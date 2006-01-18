WE Goes Fashionably Mobile

WE: Women’s Entertainment is launching its first-ever mobile marketing campaign, the network said Wednesday.

WE is partnering with ipsh@ mobile marketing for a campaign that coincides with the Jan. 23 premiere of reality show Style Me With Rachel Hunter. Viewers will be able to receive personal style tips on a weekly basis from model Rachel Hunter via recorded messages on their cellphones.

The first recorded message from Hunter will be sent out on Jan. 23, and the campaign runs until March 1.

Style Me is an Apprentice-like show that pits 12 aspiring celebrity stylists against each other in New York City. This eight-episode show sees the contestants competing in challenges to win a prize of $10,000, a one-year talent-agency contract and the chance to work as Hunter’s personal stylist for a red-carpet event.

The show premieres at 10 p.m. ET.