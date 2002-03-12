Trending

WE gets Two Guys and a Girl

WE: Women's Entertainment picked up off-net rights to Twentieth Television's
Two Guys and a Girl.

The comedy ran on ABC from 1998 through 2001. WE acquired rights to the four
seasons, with 81 episodes in total.

In January, WE acquired Felicity, a New York-based college drama that
The WB Television Network recently canceled.