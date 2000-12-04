WE gets 10 million Subscribers

WE, née Romance Classics, has sealed deals for about 10 million subscribers over the next two years. Beginning in January, Adelphia will roll out Women's Entertainment network on its digital basic tier, which reaches about 500,000 subscribers, and will eventually give the network to about 80% of its subscriber base. The Charter Communications deal is for analog basic in systems covering about 3.2 million subs. The additional distribution will put WE at around 46 million homes by the end of 2002. WE will also potentially snag another 1 million when parent Cablevision rolls out its advanced set-top boxes.