WE Creates Bridezilla

WE: Women’s Entertainment will expose brides at their worst in a new original series, Bridezilla.



The eight-part docu-reality show debuts June 7 and follows high-maintenance, short-tempered brides getting ready for their big day.



Also for summer, WE goes back to the Hamptons for a second round of its Single in the Hamptons reality show.

Debuting May 3, the series follows young women looking for fun and romance in the Long Island summer playground.