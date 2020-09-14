‘We Are Who We Are’ Debuts Sept. 14 on HBO

We Are Who We Are starts Sept. 14 on HBO. A series about two American kids on a U.S. military based in Italy, there are eight episodes.

Luca Guadagnino directs and executive produces. “The series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager – a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy,” said HBO.

The cast includes Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi and Faith Alabi.

Grazer stars as shy 14-year-old Fraser, who moves from New York to a military base in Veneto with his mothers, Sarah (Sevigny) and Maggie (Braga), who are both in the U.S. Army.

Guadagnino’s credits include I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria. He is the showrunner on We are Who We are.

An HBO-Sky co-production, We are Who We are is executive produced by Guadagnino, Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment and Mario Gianani for Wildside, along with Elena Recchia, Nick Hall, Sean Conway and Francesco Melzi d’Eril.