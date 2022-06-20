‘We Are The W’ Film To Debut Before WNBA Games on NBA TV

A new film, We Are The W, is set to have its debut Tuesday before a WNBA doubleheader on NBA TV.

The film features three players at different stages of their careers. Angel McCoughtry is already certified as one of the W25, the 25 greatest and most influential player in WNBA History. Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings is in the middle of her career. Didi Richards of the New York Liberty is a rookie in the league.

The players are shown off the court, focusing on their roles as daughters, sisters, scholars, athletes, leaders, activists and survivors, the WNBA said.

We Are The W was directed by Shibon Kennedy and Katie McCurdy, who have been directed projects for Apple, Nike, Puma, and Adidas previously.

Cousins, female-led production studio, served as the production partner for the film after producing works for Kehinde Wiley, Lifetime, PBS, and short films for ESPN and Nike.

We Are The W will air Tuesday, June 21 on NBA TV at 6:30 p.m. ET leading into the NBA TV doubleheader with the Atlanta Dream hosting the Dallas Wings ( followed by the Minnesota Lynx visiting the Phoenix Mercury. The film will also be available on WNBA League Pass starting Tuesday. ■