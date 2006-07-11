WE Adds Two Originals

Women’s network WE tv has added two original shows to its roster. The half-hour series Unwrapping Macy’s, which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the workings of Macy’s department store, premieres Sept. 30. And in November, the network will debut the one-hour documentary special Women at War: Coming Home, a look at four female soldiers who served in Iraq.

Said WE Executive VP and General Manager Kim Martin in a statement, “Unwrapping Macy’s and Women at War both offer behind-the-scenes looks into the lives of women and will connect with viewers in very different ways. We look to offer engaging and diverse programming to women and I think that the addition of these two originals really speaks to that commitment.”

WE tv is a subsidiary of Rainbow Entertainment Services. It can currently be seen seen in over 59 million homes.