WE Adds Older Sitcoms to Lineup

WE: Women's Entertainment has acquired two older sitcoms to add to its fringe

lineup.

Ned and Stacey, starring Debra Messing from her days before Will &

Grace, and The Naked Truth, starring Tea Leoni, will debut on WE Oct.

20.

The cable network picked up 46 episodes of Ned and Stacey and 55 episodes

of The Naked Truth from distributor Sony Pictures Television.

WE will run the shows in a new comedy block along with off-nets of Two

Guys and a Girl, which already runs on WE.