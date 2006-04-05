WDSU, MSNBC Team On Mayoral Debate

MSNBC is teaming with Hearst-Argyle's WDSU TV New Orleans on what they say is the first ever nationally televised mayoral debate.

With the help of MSNBC coverage on the cable channel and Web site, WDSU, which is also streaming the debate, hopes to reach some 280,000 absentee voters displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

WDSU committed to carrying live debates and 20 minutes of dedicated election coverage per day in the run up to the the April 22 vote. The debate wil be April 17.

It will be a crowded stage. Six candidates are challenging Ray Nagin for the challenging job a heading a city struggline to recover from devastating floods and a slow goverment response.