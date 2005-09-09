WDSU Finds Another Friend

After being knocked off the air in its market by Hurricane Katrina, WDSU New Orleans is amassing a regional network of temporary affiliates. The latest station to take the Hearst-Argyle-owned NBC affiliate's feed is WBTR Baton Rouge, an independent station. The outlet will carry WDSU's news in several dayparts beginning as soon as later today.

WDSU is already on the air in New Orleans via Pax station WPXL and in Houston on Paxson-owned KBPX. The station is also streaming its news online. Hearst-Argyle estimates that WDSU's signal—downed because of damage to the transmitter during the storm—could be restored within a month.