WDRB Louisville Inks Shared Services Deal With WBKI

WDRB Louisville has agreed to provide sales, promotion, accounting and HR services to WBKI, the CW affiliate in the market. WBKI was recently acquired by LM Communications.

WDRB will also supply technical assistance with master control operations and engineering. The agreement begins immediately.

Earlier this month, LM acquired WBKI from Fusion Communications for an undisclosed sum.

"Last week, I was excited to announce my agreement to acquire my first television station after a long and healthy career in radio broadcasting," said Lynn Martin, owner of LM Communications Television. "But now I'm even more thrilled to be partnering with such a respected operation as WDRB. The impressive growth and development of both WDRB and WMYO under the guidance of Bill Lamb is well-documented, and I have every expectation he and his staff are the right people to help LM Communications create a similar success story at WBKI."

LM's purchase of WBKI is subject to FCC approval, but it has commenced a local marketing agreement with the current owner, Louisville TV Group.