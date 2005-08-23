WDLP Names Sales Exec
Olga Luis, South Florida sales rep for Liberman Communications, has been named VP, director of sales, for WDLP-TV Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Spanish Broadcasting System is paying $37.5 million for the station, subject to FCC approval.
Luis is a veteran Spanish-language TV broadcast sales executive with both Univision and Telemundo.
