WDIV Produces Election Day Webcast

Related: Complete Election 2008 coverage





WDIV Detroit has stepped up its political coverage for Election Day ’08 by producing an all-day Webcast from its newsroom that is being live-streamed on its Website, www.clickondetroit.com.



The station has built a unique set in its newsroom for the Webcast, says news operations manager Jeffrey Liebman, installing DV-format camera jibs and multiple prosumer cameras to capture live studio shots. The Webcast is being produced by WDIV’s Web team using the station’s regular news talent.



The studio production is being controlled through a Newtek VT5 Toaster system, with the graphics and music replicating from WDIV’s traditional TV newscasts. Live shots the field are being generated using multiple Streambox encoding systems and transmitted back to the Website over wireless IP links.



WDIV has been a pioneer in using the Streambox encoder for IP-based newsgathering in both the Detroit area and internationally, using it instead of traditional microwave and satellite links to backhaul coverage for both its Website and TV newscasts.