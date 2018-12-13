WDIV Detroit Starts New Season of Podcast ‘Mismatch’

Graham Media Group has launched season two of the podcast series Mismatch, which anchor Roger Weber hosts. Mismatch features stories about “the incompatible, the unsuitable, and the out-of-step,” said Graham Media. There are eight episodes.

"I’m excited to share some new and fascinating stories in season two,” Weber said.

Other podcasts from WDIV are Shattered: Black Friday and Shattered: White Boy Rick, which together have more than two million downloads.

Mismatch is free. Episode one is available now and the next seven episodes come out in subsequent weeks. The premiere episode, The Original Siamese Twins, is about conjoined twins Chang and Eng Bunker in Thailand in the early 1800s.

Related: Dr. Phil McGraw Launching Podcasts With Stitcher

Other episodes focus on a pair of prominent heart surgeons who underwent a nasty feud, Teddy Roosevelt’s dangerous journey down a river in Brazil, a person who quit her iPhone and social media cold turkey, and singer Jose Feliciano and his controversial national anthem rendition at the 1968 World Series.

“There are so many amazing stories in all of our local communities,” said Emily Barr, president and CEO of Graham Media Group. “And after seeing the tremendous interest in our first season of Mismatch and the expanding interest in podcasts, we’re looking forward to sharing more of these real-life stories with our listeners.”

Graham Media owns seven stations.

Joining forces with Weber on Mismatch is Zak Rosen, Graham Media Group’s director of podcasting.