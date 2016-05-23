WDIV Detroit Hires First Digital Anchor

With plans to bolster its web and mobile offerings, WDIV, the Graham-owned NBC affiliate in Detroit, has hired market vet Jason Carr as its first digital anchor.

“To stay relevant and to be true innovators, we have to invest not just in the technology to do all these things but also the people,” general manager Marla Drutz said. “It’s not just saying how important digital is but acting like digital is important."

While Carr will do some on-air reporting – primarily following digital and trending stories for the station’s morning show – the bulk of his time will be producing web-exclusive content, covering the range of news and features for Clickondetroit.com, Drutz says.

Carr is the second digital news hire WDIV has made recently. He joins Dustin Block, the station’s digital executive producer.

Drutz said she saw Carr’s recent departure from Fox O&O WJBK as an opportunity to further beef up the station’s dedicated web staff with a well-known personality – and one who has a proven ability to engage viewers via digital and social platforms.

“Jason is the kind of individual that really recognizes the difference in communications styles between on-air and online,” Drutz said.

Carr, who worked for WJBK for 12 years, most recently hosted its live show, The Nine. He is one of three station journalists whose contracts were not renewed this spring.

While Drutz has no immediate plans for more digital hires, she didn't rule them out in the future as WDIV continues to grow platform-specific content.

“As we look at the future, we will be looking more and more at how we put these elements together and best provide information to our users and viewers,” she said.