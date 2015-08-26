WDBJ Shooting Suspect Listed Long Broadcast History
In his online LinkedIn account, Bryce Williams, whose picture matches that of alleged TV station news crew shooter Vester Flanagan, identified himself as a media professional with a lengthy work history, though one with many jobs of short duration at stations around the country.
Jeff Marks, general manager of WDBJ, the station where the murdered news team worked, confirmed to CNN that Flanagan had been let go from the station.
Below is Williams' LinkedIn online resume.
Multimedia Journalist
WDBJ
March 2012 – February 2013 (1 year)
Conducted extensive research and performed multiple live shots with different angles for various newscasts
Worked to develop key sources on two different beats
Used social media to engage viewers and promote station
COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR
NDG Interactive
December 2004 – March 2012 (7 years 4 months)
Developed and maintained comprehensive communications plans for brand development
Integrated online and new media strategies into overall communications strategy
Created and maintained effective systems for tracking and reporting media placement and contacts
NEWS REPORTER/ANCHOR/ PRODUCER
WNCT-TV
August 2002 – November 2004 (2 years 4 months)
Completed comprehensive reports by utilizing government records, court documents and police reports
Engaged viewers via social media tools and created news content for use online
Anchored and produced weekend newscasts, functioned as weekend managing editor
CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
August 2001 – August 2002 (1 year 1 month)
Answered more than 150 customer calls daily in a busy call center environment
Provided information to customers about energy bills as well as energy-saving tips
Utilized strong interpersonal skills to calm angry customers
Customer Service Representative
Bank of America-Fraud Investigation Unit
March 2000 – August 2001 (1 year 6 months)
Assisted fraud investigators in the ATM/Debit cards department
Documented claims with important information regarding stolen and lost debit cards
Successfully handled high call volume of 100+ calls daily
Reporter/Anchor/Producer
WTWC-TV
March 1999 – March 2000 (1 year 1 month)
Anchored weekend newscasts and reported live during the week
Developed and cultivated contacts within the community for the purpose of generating story leads
Was responsible for story content and placement in weekend newscasts
General Assignments Reporter
WTOC-TV
February 1997 – March 1999 (2 years 2 months)
Covered breaking news stories in a very active, high-crime TV news market
Worked with photographers but also shot my own stories as a one-man-band
Was promoted to fill-in anchor
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT
Independent Newspaper Group
January 1996 – January 1996 (1 month)
Was responsible for the overall production of classifieds section of the newspaper
Utilized a wide array of computer software to create visually compelling ads
Assisted sales team by making cold calls to prospective clients
General Assignments Reporter
KMID-TV
February 1995 – June 1995 (5 months)
Monitored police and fire department radio communications to obtain story leads
Represented station at local community events
Cultivated news sources in a wide array of industries
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT/WEEKEND NEWS WRITER
KPIX-TV
June 1993 – February 1995 (1 year 9 months)
Conducted research for producers and reporters
Was responsible for obtaining file footage from video archive for reporter packages
Distributed news scripts to anchors and operated teleprompter
NEWS INTERN
KPIX-TV
February 1993 – June 1993 (5 months)
Accompanied and assisted reporters and photographers on video shoots
Distributed mail to newsroom staff, attended editorial meetings and pitched stories
Monitored police scanners and answered phone calls on assignment desk.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.