WDBJ Shooting Suspect Listed Long Broadcast History

In his online LinkedIn account, Bryce Williams, whose picture matches that of alleged TV station news crew shooter Vester Flanagan, identified himself as a media professional with a lengthy work history, though one with many jobs of short duration at stations around the country.

Jeff Marks, general manager of WDBJ, the station where the murdered news team worked, confirmed to CNN that Flanagan had been let go from the station.

Below is Williams' LinkedIn online resume.

Multimedia Journalist

WDBJ

March 2012 – February 2013 (1 year)

Conducted extensive research and performed multiple live shots with different angles for various newscasts

Worked to develop key sources on two different beats

Used social media to engage viewers and promote station

COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

NDG Interactive

December 2004 – March 2012 (7 years 4 months)

Developed and maintained comprehensive communications plans for brand development

Integrated online and new media strategies into overall communications strategy

Created and maintained effective systems for tracking and reporting media placement and contacts

NEWS REPORTER/ANCHOR/ PRODUCER

WNCT-TV

August 2002 – November 2004 (2 years 4 months)

Completed comprehensive reports by utilizing government records, court documents and police reports

Engaged viewers via social media tools and created news content for use online

Anchored and produced weekend newscasts, functioned as weekend managing editor

CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

August 2001 – August 2002 (1 year 1 month)

Answered more than 150 customer calls daily in a busy call center environment

Provided information to customers about energy bills as well as energy-saving tips

Utilized strong interpersonal skills to calm angry customers

Customer Service Representative

Bank of America-Fraud Investigation Unit

March 2000 – August 2001 (1 year 6 months)

Assisted fraud investigators in the ATM/Debit cards department

Documented claims with important information regarding stolen and lost debit cards

Successfully handled high call volume of 100+ calls daily

Reporter/Anchor/Producer

WTWC-TV

March 1999 – March 2000 (1 year 1 month)

Anchored weekend newscasts and reported live during the week

Developed and cultivated contacts within the community for the purpose of generating story leads

Was responsible for story content and placement in weekend newscasts

General Assignments Reporter

WTOC-TV

February 1997 – March 1999 (2 years 2 months)

Covered breaking news stories in a very active, high-crime TV news market

Worked with photographers but also shot my own stories as a one-man-band

Was promoted to fill-in anchor

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT

Independent Newspaper Group

January 1996 – January 1996 (1 month)

Was responsible for the overall production of classifieds section of the newspaper

Utilized a wide array of computer software to create visually compelling ads

Assisted sales team by making cold calls to prospective clients

General Assignments Reporter

KMID-TV

February 1995 – June 1995 (5 months)

Monitored police and fire department radio communications to obtain story leads

Represented station at local community events

Cultivated news sources in a wide array of industries

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT/WEEKEND NEWS WRITER

KPIX-TV

June 1993 – February 1995 (1 year 9 months)

Conducted research for producers and reporters

Was responsible for obtaining file footage from video archive for reporter packages

Distributed news scripts to anchors and operated teleprompter

NEWS INTERN

KPIX-TV

February 1993 – June 1993 (5 months)

Accompanied and assisted reporters and photographers on video shoots

Distributed mail to newsroom staff, attended editorial meetings and pitched stories

Monitored police scanners and answered phone calls on assignment desk.