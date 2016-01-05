WDBJ President Jeff Marks to Take Corporate Role at Gray TV After Sale

Related: WDBJ Renews Focus on News After On-Air Tragedy

Jeff Marks, WDBJ Roanoke president and general manager, will be departing from the top-rated Roanoke station to take a corporate position with Gray Television developing a recruitment system and consulting with stations.

Gray TV is acquiring the TV stations of Schurz Communications, which owns WDBJ, in a deal expected to close Feb. 1. Marks, who joined WDBJ in 2007, will remain at the station until the deal closes and a successor is in place.

"It's exciting when a company like Gray Television can create a position with the mission of helping its stations continue to improve," Marks said. "I'm very pleased to be asked to be involved in developing skills across the Gray stations."

WDBJ was struck by tragedy back in August when a reporter and photojournalist were shot and killed during a live broadcast. Marks became the public face of the station in the aftermath, which the staff is still processing. He brought counselors and trauma teams in to work with the staff and allowed staff to take time off or speak to the press if they wished.

“We’re letting things play out, trying to accommodate everyone’s feelings and sensitivity,” Marks said several weeks ago. “Are we better than we were a month ago? Absolutely.”

B&C honored Marks with a special leadership spotlight in its year-end issue.