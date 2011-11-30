WDAF Meteorologist Harman Dead

WDAF Kansas City meteorologist Don Harman died Tuesday evening, November 29.

Published reports have called the cause of death suicide.

"We are very saddened by this tragic loss. Don wasn't just our meteorologist, he was a part of our family and we loved him. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed," WDAF President and General Manager Cheryl McDonald said in a statement.

The statement added:

"Don brightened our mornings for more than 10 years and he made his mark on Kansas City television. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and we ask that in this time of sorrow that you respect them and their need for privacy in their moment of grief."

Thousands of viewers have commented on Harman's passing on WDAF's Facebook page.

"My heart is aching and breaking for Don, his wife and daughter," posted Ann Harman Scheer. "Rest well, Don. And prayers out to his family and coworkers during this difficult time."

Harman had been WDAF's morning weather person since 1999.