WCYB General Manager Dempsey to Retire

Jack D. Dempsey, VP and general manager at WCYB in the Tri-Cities market straddling Tennessee and Virginia, will retire as of March 30. Dempsey’s broadcast career spans more than 45 years, after he began in 1973 at WAXU-AM in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Dempsey started his television career at WKYT Lexington (KY), and also worked at WOWK in Huntington, West Virginia. He spent 27 years at WJHL in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was general manager for 23 years.

Dempsey joined WCYB, the Tri-Cities market leader, in 2012 as VP and general manager. WCYB is owned by Sinclair.

Dempsey is a past-president of the Rotary Club of Bristol, a past member of the Barter Theater’s Board of Directors, and is on the board for the United Way of Bristol.

In his retirement, Dempsey plans to play golf and spend quality time with his wife, Diane, along with their five children and eleven grandchildren.