WCVB Named Gabriel's Station of the Year...Again

The Catholic Church had given out its Gabriel Awards for "the positive, creative treatment of concerns to humankind" in broadcasting and film.

The Television Station of the Year Award went to Hearst-Argyle's WCVB-TV Boston, with a certificate of merit in the category to New England Cable News.

It which the public deserves and which out world so desperately needs, said the awards committee in its letter to WCVB. "Among all of the great TV stations in America who serve their public extremely well, it is indeed a high honor to be selected as the one above all peers,: said President and GM Bill Fine.

What's the secret to winning 15 awards as best station? "A day in, day out service that has been consistently applied by GM's news directors, public affairs directors, and others," he says. "We don't have a lot of turnover, so it is easy to pass the torch."

Other TV winners were:

Entertainment...National Release

"The Reading Room": Gabriel

Hallmark Channel

Entertainment...Local Release

"Bananas": Gabriel

Guardian Studios, Columbus, OH

Arts...National Release

"Rick Steves' European Christmas": Gabriel

Oregon Public Broadcasting and Back Door Productions

Arts...Local Release

"Evergreen Wishes Presents Dancing Day": Gabriel

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Television

Documentary...National Release

"Indecently Exposed": Gabriel

WestWind Pictures Ltd, Regina, SK, Canada

"The Hobart Shakespeareans": Gabriel

Co-production of Mel Stuart Prods, Thirteen/WNET and

P.O.V./American Documentary

Documentary...Local Release

"Way to Live: The John Kach Story": Gabriel

New England Cable News

Short Feature...National Release

"CBC News: The National - Auschwitz:

Speaking of the Unspeakable": Gabriel

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Television

"Religion & Ethics NewsWeekly:

Buddhist Tiger Temple": Certificate of Merit

Thirteen/WNET, Washington, DC

Short Feature...Markets 1-25

"Butterfly Princess": Gabriel

New England Cable News

Short Feature...Markets 26+

"Family Union": Gabriel

WCNC-TV, Charlotte, NC

Children’s...National Release

"ZOOM": Gabriel

WGBH Educational Foundation

Children’s...Local Release

"Taylor's Attic": Gabriel

Guardian Studios, Columbus, OH

Religious...National Release

"God, Country, Notre Dame: The Story of

Father Ted Hesburgh, C.S.C.": Gabriel

Family Theater Productions,

Rev. Wilfred Raymond, C.S.C. Executive Producer;

Craig MacGowan, Producer and Director

Religious...Local Release

"A Spiritual Journey with the Fisk Jubilee Singers": Gabriel

WKRN-TV, Nashville, TN

News/Informational...National Release

"Willa Cather - The Road Is All": Gabriel

NET Television and WNET, New York

News/Informational...Local Release

"From Pittsburgh to Poland: Lessons of the Holocaust": Gabriel

WQED Multimedia, Pittsburgh, PA

News Story...National Release

"Blessing of the Dead": Gabriel

HDNews, Woodbury, NY

News Story...Local Release

"Achieve the Impossible": Gabriel

News 12 Long Island

"Miracles Happen": Certificate of Merit

News 12 Long Island

Community Awareness/PSA...National Release

"Truck Stop": Gabriel

The Foundation for a Better Life, Denver, CO

Community Awareness/PSA...Local Release

"Joe": Gabriel

Bonneville Communications, Salt Lake City, UT

