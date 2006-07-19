WCVB Named Gabriel's Station of the Year...Again
The Catholic Church had given out its Gabriel Awards for "the positive, creative treatment of concerns to humankind" in broadcasting and film.
The Television Station of the Year Award went to Hearst-Argyle's WCVB-TV Boston, with a certificate of merit in the category to New England Cable News.
It which the public deserves and which out world so desperately needs, said the awards committee in its letter to WCVB. "Among all of the great TV stations in America who serve their public extremely well, it is indeed a high honor to be selected as the one above all peers,: said President and GM Bill Fine.
What's the secret to winning 15 awards as best station? "A day in, day out service that has been consistently applied by GM's news directors, public affairs directors, and others," he says. "We don't have a lot of turnover, so it is easy to pass the torch."
Other TV winners were:
Entertainment...National Release
"The Reading Room": Gabriel
Hallmark Channel
Entertainment...Local Release
"Bananas": Gabriel
Guardian Studios, Columbus, OH
Arts...National Release
"Rick Steves' European Christmas": Gabriel
Oregon Public Broadcasting and Back Door Productions
Arts...Local Release
"Evergreen Wishes Presents Dancing Day": Gabriel
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Television
Documentary...National Release
"Indecently Exposed": Gabriel
WestWind Pictures Ltd, Regina, SK, Canada
"The Hobart Shakespeareans": Gabriel
Co-production of Mel Stuart Prods, Thirteen/WNET and
P.O.V./American Documentary
Documentary...Local Release
"Way to Live: The John Kach Story": Gabriel
New England Cable News
Short Feature...National Release
"CBC News: The National - Auschwitz:
Speaking of the Unspeakable": Gabriel
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Television
"Religion & Ethics NewsWeekly:
Buddhist Tiger Temple": Certificate of Merit
Thirteen/WNET, Washington, DC
Short Feature...Markets 1-25
"Butterfly Princess": Gabriel
New England Cable News
Short Feature...Markets 26+
"Family Union": Gabriel
WCNC-TV, Charlotte, NC
Children’s...National Release
"ZOOM": Gabriel
WGBH Educational Foundation
Children’s...Local Release
"Taylor's Attic": Gabriel
Guardian Studios, Columbus, OH
Religious...National Release
"God, Country, Notre Dame: The Story of
Father Ted Hesburgh, C.S.C.": Gabriel
Family Theater Productions,
Rev. Wilfred Raymond, C.S.C. Executive Producer;
Craig MacGowan, Producer and Director
Religious...Local Release
"A Spiritual Journey with the Fisk Jubilee Singers": Gabriel
WKRN-TV, Nashville, TN
News/Informational...National Release
"Willa Cather - The Road Is All": Gabriel
NET Television and WNET, New York
News/Informational...Local Release
"From Pittsburgh to Poland: Lessons of the Holocaust": Gabriel
WQED Multimedia, Pittsburgh, PA
News Story...National Release
"Blessing of the Dead": Gabriel
HDNews, Woodbury, NY
News Story...Local Release
"Achieve the Impossible": Gabriel
News 12 Long Island
"Miracles Happen": Certificate of Merit
News 12 Long Island
Community Awareness/PSA...National Release
"Truck Stop": Gabriel
The Foundation for a Better Life, Denver, CO
Community Awareness/PSA...Local Release
"Joe": Gabriel
Bonneville Communications, Salt Lake City, UT
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.