WCVB Boston in on Helping Hurricane Victims

WCVB, Hearst’s ABC affiliate in Boston, is joining the growing list of local broadcasters launching initiatives to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.



The station’s efforts will start at noon Wednesday, when it will light up telephone lines as part of a telethon to raise money for the Red Cross.



The Relief Fund 5: Help for Houston telethon will air in segments throughout the afternoon, WCVB said. Cut-ins will include information about what Red Cross volunteers are doing in Texas, and how viewers can help.



(Photo via theTexas National Guard’s flickrand taken by Capt. Martha Nigrelle. Image uploaded on Aug. 29, 2017 and used per aCreative Commons 2.0 license. The image was cropped to fit the 16x9 aspect ratio.)