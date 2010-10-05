WCUU Launches The U Too Subchannel

Weigel Broadcasting's WCUU Chicago will launch the subchannel The U Too in early December. The channel will broadcast over-the-air on WCIU digital channel 26.5 and 26.6 as well as analog WCUU-CA, Channel 48. The U Too will be "an extension of Chicago's first independent station, WCIU, The U," said Weigel in a statement. Weigel did not provide details about the content.

Weigel claimed B&C's 2009 Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year award for its innovative multicasting strategy. It's also a partner, with MGM Worldwide Television Distribution, on the entertainment channel This TV.

Executive Vice President Neal Sabin called it "a natural step" for Weigel. "Just the way we brought more classic television programming to Chicago when we extended the Me-TV brand with the launch of Me-Too, we now will extend The U's brand with The U Too," he said. "This will allow us to feature some of the The U's signature programs in different time periods and add new programs to the schedule. We will now be able to air programming from independent producers that fits our brand as well as provide another opportunity to reach a new audience for existing and future clients."

The U Too will take the place of the foreign language digital stream FBT. Weigel said it's in "continuing conversations" about other distribution options with the producers of FBT's productions.