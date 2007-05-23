WCSN Adds Houston Distribution Through OEN

World Championship Sports Network (WCSN) and Optical Entertainment Network (OEN) have reached a deal for WCSN to be distributed over OEN’s FISION IPTV service in Houston.

WCSN will appear on FISION’s basic lineup.

WCSN is a fledgling broadband and cable service providing comprehensive coverage of more than 300 events per year in Olympic sports such as track & field, gymnastics and swimming.