WCSN Adds Houston Distribution Through OEN
By Ben Grossman
World Championship Sports Network (WCSN) and Optical Entertainment Network (OEN) have reached a deal for WCSN to be distributed over OEN’s FISION IPTV service in Houston.
WCSN will appear on FISION’s basic lineup.
WCSN is a fledgling broadband and cable service providing comprehensive coverage of more than 300 events per year in Olympic sports such as track & field, gymnastics and swimming.
