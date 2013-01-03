WCPO GM Thaxton Departing

Steve Thaxton, VP and general manager at Scripps' WCPO

Cincinnati, is leaving the station to finish up a graduate degree, according

to Cincinnati.com. He starts Jan. 7 as an interim general manager at

Scripps-owned WEWS and begins a transition to teaching and consulting, reports

Cincinnati.com, which adds that Sam Rosenwasser, the GM at WEWS, is out on

medical leave.

Thaxton arrived in Cincinnati in March 2011 after Bill Fee

resigned. He'd previously run Gannett's WCSH Portland (Maine).

WCPO isn't the only GM vacancy in DMA No. 35. WKRC's Les

Vann departed his post after Sinclair acquired the station last month.

A Scripps spokesperson confirmed Thaxton's interim move to WEWS.