WCPO GM Thaxton Departing
Steve Thaxton, VP and general manager at Scripps' WCPO
Cincinnati, is leaving the station to finish up a graduate degree, according
to Cincinnati.com. He starts Jan. 7 as an interim general manager at
Scripps-owned WEWS and begins a transition to teaching and consulting, reports
Cincinnati.com, which adds that Sam Rosenwasser, the GM at WEWS, is out on
medical leave.
Thaxton arrived in Cincinnati in March 2011 after Bill Fee
resigned. He'd previously run Gannett's WCSH Portland (Maine).
WCPO isn't the only GM vacancy in DMA No. 35. WKRC's Les
Vann departed his post after Sinclair acquired the station last month.
A Scripps spokesperson confirmed Thaxton's interim move to WEWS.
