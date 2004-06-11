WCCO-TV Adds Web Post

WCCO-TV Minneapolis has created the new post of Web manager and filled it with Bob Christopher. Christopher moves over from WEAU-TV Eau Claire, Wis., where he was the local sales manager.

According to the station, traffic to wcco.com has increased by 64% over the past year. It is now looking to leverage some of that success into more revenue.

"When creating this position, we wanted an individual that would be a great leader, have an Internet background, as well as TV sales experience," says WCCO-TV Station Manager Trey Fabacher.