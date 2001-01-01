WCCO pre-empts 6 PM news for religion

CBS-owned WCCO-TV Minneapolis pre-empted its half-hour 6 p.m. newscast Dec. 26-along with Wheel of Fortune-in order to run a paid religious special, Who Is This Jesus,

produced by Coral Ridge Ministries. The ministry purchased time on stations on several networks nationwide, including a lucrative group buy for the CBS group, most of which apparently ran the special the day after Christmas in the access hour, with more airings planned for Dec. 30 and 31. WCCO General manager Jan McDaniel said she was unaware of any consternation within the station staff.