[W]CBS News with Dan Rather

Dan Rather will be anchoring CBS' convention coverage, including the speech of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Aug. 30 -- just not for the network.

The CBS covering the speech and attendant GOP activities will be owned station WCBS New York, which will time shift its prime time programming to 7-10, then air a special from Rather and the convention at 10-11 p.m. Station reporters Marcia Kramer and Andrew Kirtzman and Lou Young will report for the special.

The hour will be co-produced by WCBS and CBS News, but the station is calling the shots, supplying the reporters and graphics for what it is covering as a local news story--current Mayor Michael Bloomberg is speaking earlier in the night as well, and may be covered in a taped segment.

The special will not be available to other CBS stations, which are airing the regular Monday lineup of Still Standing; Yes, Dear; Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men and CSI: Miami (as will WCBS, only an hour earlier than usual).

"The speech by former Mayor Giuliani is an important local news event ... against the backdrop of terrorist threats, demonstrations and the impact of the convention on the city," said WCBS-TV VP, News, Dianne Doctor in announcing the special.

WCBS will preempt syndicated shows Hollywood Squares and Entertainment Tonight at 7-8 p.m. to make room for the time-shifted prime. Making it an entirely family affair, both of those shows are owned by WCBS parent Viacom.