WCBS New York Meteorologist Elise Finch Dies at 51

By R. Thomas Umstead
( Broadcasting & Cable )
published

16-year veteran most recently worked on the station’s morning newscast

WCBS 2 Meteorologist, Elise Finch attends the Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon 100th Anniversary Gala at the Rye Town Hilton on March 24, 2012 in Rye Brook, New York.
WCBS New York meterologist Elise Finch at the Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon (N.Y.) 100th Anniversary Gala in 2012. (Image credit: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

WCBS New York is mourning the loss of veteran meteorologist Elise Finch, who died Sunday at 51. 

The station in a statement said Elise Dione Finch Henriques passed away over the weekend at a local hospital. The cause of death has not been determined.

Elise joined WCBS in 2007 as a weekend meteorologist and most recently worked on the station’s 9 a.m. morning newscast.

“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work,” the station said in a statement. “She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon. Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother to her daughter Grace and wife to Greg Henriques, who is a photojournalist at WCBS."

Finch’s colleagues and other local news personalities took to social media Monday to remember Finch. 

WCBS New York executive producer Chris Sobel remembered Finch as someone who made him smile and laugh “at times when I needed it. Mornings just won’t be the same,” he said.  

See more

WNYW New York meteorologist Nick Gregory said Finch was “such a lovely person with a effervescent personality. She will be greatly missed.”

See more

Fox News journalist Harris Falkner reminisced about watching Finch report on the day's weather. "My family and I loved watching Elise Finch anchor the local weather. May the Lord comfort her young daughter and husband and bless all of you who knew her, with His divine love and strength," she said. 

See more

Station reporter Tony Aiello remembered Finch for her talents as well as for her love of music.

See more
R. Thomas Umstead
R. Thomas Umstead

R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.