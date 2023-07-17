WCBS New York Meteorologist Elise Finch Dies at 51

WCBS New York meterologist Elise Finch at the Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon (N.Y.) 100th Anniversary Gala in 2012.

WCBS New York is mourning the loss of veteran meteorologist Elise Finch, who died Sunday at 51.

The station in a statement said Elise Dione Finch Henriques passed away over the weekend at a local hospital. The cause of death has not been determined.

Elise joined WCBS in 2007 as a weekend meteorologist and most recently worked on the station’s 9 a.m. morning newscast.

“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work,” the station said in a statement. “She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon. Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother to her daughter Grace and wife to Greg Henriques, who is a photojournalist at WCBS."

Finch’s colleagues and other local news personalities took to social media Monday to remember Finch.

WCBS New York executive producer Chris Sobel remembered Finch as someone who made him smile and laugh “at times when I needed it. Mornings just won’t be the same,” he said.

WNYW New York meteorologist Nick Gregory said Finch was “such a lovely person with a effervescent personality. She will be greatly missed.”

Fox News journalist Harris Falkner reminisced about watching Finch report on the day's weather. "My family and I loved watching Elise Finch anchor the local weather. May the Lord comfort her young daughter and husband and bless all of you who knew her, with His divine love and strength," she said.

Station reporter Tony Aiello remembered Finch for her talents as well as for her love of music.