WCBS Names Political/Investigative Producer

Carl Gottlieb, most recently managing editor for Sinclair Broadcast Group, as well as a veteran Washington news director and former deputy director of DC think tank Project for Excellence in Journalism (PEJ), has joined WCBS-TV New York as executive producer, political and investigative reporting.

He joins the station Aug. 28.

Gottlieb's extensive resume also includes VP and news director for WTTG-TV Washington, bureau chief for Tribune Broadcasting, and helping create the Local TV News Project at PEJ.

It will also be a homecoming for Gottlieb, who was an assignment editor at WCBS-TV early in his career.

Gottlieb resigned from PEJ in 2003 after disagreeing with the conclusions of a local TV news study that suggested the quality of newscasts on large station groups was inferior to that of smaller groups.