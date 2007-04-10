WCBS Names Digital Sales Chief
WCBS New York named Brett Prescott its Director of Digital Sales.
It’s a new position for the station, which will see Prescott develop online marketing campaigns from interactive agencies that go beyond banner ads and pre-roll video offerings. Prescott comes from Clear Channel’s Z100 radio station, where he spent four years.
WCBS President and GM Peter Dunn made the announcement today. Prescott starts April 16.
