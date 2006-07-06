WCBS Names Digital Editor

WCBS New York has named Dan Shelley executive editor of digital media for the station and its WCBSTV.com.

Shelley, who has been assistant program director at WTMJ(AM) Milwaukee, will help the station expand itss digital platforms.

As chairman of the Radio-Television News Directors Association, "[Shelley] focused the 60-year-old organization, which had been serving traditional broadcast journalists almost exclusively, on the digital media revolution," said CBS in announcing the hire.

He joins July 10.