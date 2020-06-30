WCBS Anchor Mary Calvi Joins 'Inside Edition' as Weekend Anchor

WCBS New York anchor Mary Calvi is joining CBS Television Distribution’s syndicated news magazine, Inside Edition, as weekend anchor and fill-in anchor for Deborah Norville. Calvi will continue to anchor the morning and noon newscasts at WCBS.

“Our audience in New York is already familiar with Mary as a trusted news source, and we look forward to introducing her as the newest member of our team to viewers across the rest of the country,” executive producer Charles Lachman said in a statement.

Prior to WCBS, Calvi worked for News 12 Westchester, where she served as anchor and assistant news director; News 12 Long Island; and USA Networks as national correspondent. She’s also the best-selling author of the novel “Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel of George Washington’s First Love.”

Calvi starts on Inside Edition on Saturday, July 4.