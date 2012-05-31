WCAU VP of News Blackman Departing

Chris Blackman, who has managed the WCAU Philadelphia newsroom since 2002, is departing his post June 15.

Eric Lerner took over as general manager of NBC-owned WCAU in March.

Blackman's departure was previously reported in Rick Gevers' Newsletter.

Blackman told staff via email that he and Lerner "have come to the mutual conclusion that it's time for new leadership in the newsroom -- time for new ideas and a fresh perspective on what we do."

Prior to his time in Philly, Blackman worked at CNBC Asia.