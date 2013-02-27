WCAU Philly Helicopter Takes Off

WCAU Philadelphia debuted its new helicopter, Skyforce10,

Feb. 25. The helicopter holds two interior and two exterior cameras, a

telestrator that allows reporters to interact with live video and the ability

to stay in flight for 2Â½ to 3 hours.





WCAU plans to introduce Web integration soon that will let

online users track the helicopter in real time, with a live feed from the tail

camera and live mapping of its location.





In September, the NBC-owned station announced it was

departing Local News Service -- the video-sharing concept that debuted in

Philadelphia between WCAU and Fox's WTXF in January 2009.





"Of course we have our team on the ground for every

breaking news situation, but we have SkyForce10 in the air, with a journalist

inside, being able to tell you what's going on, not only what you're seeing but

how that affects you and tell the story behind it," said Christine

Maddela, WCAU reporter, on the station site. "It is really a

game-changer."



