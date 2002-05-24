W.C. Bradley flees Shield



The Shield lost another advertiser Friday, bringing the number of

advertiser defections to 16, according to the Parents Television Council, which

has orchestrated a campaign against the FX series.

The total number may be north of 20, as some original advertisers, like

General Motors Corp. and John Deere, rescinded after screening early episodes.

The latest to flee is W.C. Bradley Co., makers of "Char-Broil" grills. The

company joins advertisers like Burger King Corp., Subway Restaurants, the U.S.

Navy and Budget Rent a Car who have already backed out.

The Shield's ratings were down slightly during May sweeps. The May 21

episode logged a 2.0 rating, down slightly from a 2.2 on May 14.

The Shield faced stiff competition from another controversial cop drama;

ABC moved NYPD Blue to the same slot at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays.