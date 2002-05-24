W.C. Bradley flees Shield
The Shield lost another advertiser Friday, bringing the number of
advertiser defections to 16, according to the Parents Television Council, which
has orchestrated a campaign against the FX series.
The total number may be north of 20, as some original advertisers, like
General Motors Corp. and John Deere, rescinded after screening early episodes.
The latest to flee is W.C. Bradley Co., makers of "Char-Broil" grills. The
company joins advertisers like Burger King Corp., Subway Restaurants, the U.S.
Navy and Budget Rent a Car who have already backed out.
The Shield's ratings were down slightly during May sweeps. The May 21
episode logged a 2.0 rating, down slightly from a 2.2 on May 14.
The Shield faced stiff competition from another controversial cop drama;
ABC moved NYPD Blue to the same slot at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays.
