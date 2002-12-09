WBZ-TV Boston prompted terrorism probe

A government raid on a Massachusetts software and consulting firm suspected of links to terrorist financiers began with an investigation by WBZ-TV Boston.

The station spent six months looking into connections between P-Tech and individuals and organizations the government suspects of financing terrorists, including Osama bin-Laden.

WBZ-TV was ready to air the story in September, but it was asked by the government to hold it while its investigation continued, news director Peter Brown said.

Customs agents raided the company's Quincy, Mass., headquarters Friday, bringing their own computers to download information from P-Tech's files.

ABC News' Brian Ross was the first to report the raid. WBZ-TV went with its own 10-minute story at noon Friday, and again in subsequent newscasts.