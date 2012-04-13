WBZ Boston, NESN Partner on Sports and Weather Content

WBZ Boston and cable network NESN have announced a content sharing relationship tied to Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The partnership kicks off April 13, in conjunction with the Fenway Park home opener.

WBZ's weather reportage will be the "official forecast" of NESN's Red Sox coverage, with updates in the pre and post game show, during the game, and in the 10 p.m. NESN Daily program.

NESN will provide live pre-game reports for WBZ's noon and 6 p.m. newscasts, while WBZ sports anchor Dan Roche will be a regular guest on NESN's Red Sox pre-game shows.

WBZ is owned by CBS, and is a strong station in DMA No. 7. NESN is owned by the Bruins and Red Sox.

"We are delighted to partner with NESN, the region's top-rated sports network, and combine the significant resources of our two powerhouse media organizations to bring viewers even more comprehensive and compelling weather and sports content during Red Sox and Bruins seasons," said Ed Piette, president and GM of WBZ-WSBK.

The Red Sox are off to a shaky start in 2012, doing little to erase the negative feelings about the team following its September 2011 collapse. Winners of last year's NHL championship, the Bruins' post-season campaign started April 12.

"This unique partnership brings together two of the strongest and most popular media companies in New England in a way that we think complements the strengths of each organization," said Sean McGrail, NESN's president & CEO. "WBZ-TV has a long-standing history as a local leader in the Boston market and we are looking forward to working closely with them."