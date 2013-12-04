WBTVG Restructures Domestic Research and Insights

Warner Bros. Media Research and Insights is restructuring, Craig Hunegs, president, business and strategy, Warner Bros. Television Group announced Dec. 4

The department will be segmented into five teams under Liz Huszarik, executive VP, Warner Bros. Media Research and Insights. Research executive Bryon Schafer has been named senior VP, Warner Bros. Media Research and Insights under Huszarik.

The teams will focus on consumer insights, sales strategy, digital, ad sales and corporate strategy.

“There is no question that it is a great time to be a content producer and distributor,” said Hunegs. “As business models evolve, windows shift and strategies change, it is imperative that our studio be on the cutting-edge of research, armed with insights into shifting demographics and evolving behaviors of the audience consuming our programming.”

Schafer spent five years with Hulu leading research and sales. Prior to that, Schafer worked with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and ABC Television Network.