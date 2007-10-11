WBTV Names New Drama Developer

Clancy Collins White, vice president of current programming for Warner Bros. Television, was named VP, drama development.

Collins White will work with current writers and seek out new ones to develop one-hour dramas for the studio. In her former post, she "shepherded" a number of dramas to the small screen, including veterans Without a Trace and Cold Case.

Before joining WBTV, Collins White was with MGM Worldwide TV Group, where she helped to develop Stargate: Atlantis, among other shows.

Her resume also includes postings at Paramount Domestic Television and New World.