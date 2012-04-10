WBTV 10 PM News Changes Channels in Charlotte

WBTV Charlotte is moving the 10 p.m. news it produces from CW affiliate WJZY to MyNetworkTV outlet WMYT. The newscast is being simulcast on both the week of April 9, before being the sole property of WMYT.

WBTV is owned by Raycom, while WJZY and WMYT are owned by Capitol Broadcasting.

The newscast features a "new 30 minute format designed to take advantage of the program's shorter length and faster pace," according to WBTV.

Anchor Molly Grantham, sports anchor Delano Little and meteorologist Eric Thomas continue to present the newscast, which ran on WJZY for almost a decade.

"We commissioned research to tell us how to best serve this community with our news partnership. One of their strategic recommendations was to take advantage of the more news friendly audience available to us on My TV12," said Shawn Harris, VP and GM of WJZY-WMYT.