WB's Geek Expands

Beauty is in the eye of WB Entertainment David Janollari.



Capitalizing on the success this summer of Beauty and the Geek, The WB's first "reality" winner, Janollari has ordered a reunion show, Beauty and the Geek: The Aftermath, from producers Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg.

The network has scheduled the tell-all to run from 8-9 p.m. July 13.

The series, which will return during the upcoming broadcast season with new contestants and eight new episodes, continued to perform strongly last Wednesday, winning its time period in young adults demos (all the 18-34 and 12-34 categories)and second with the 18-49 crowd.

