WB's Felicity nears finality



Felicity will end its run on The WB Television Network in May after four

years.

The college drama starring Keri Russell has seen its ratings decline over the

past two seasons, and WB executives said its time to move on.

'It's a bittersweet time for us on the show,' executive producer J.J. Abrams

said.

Felicity returns to The WB's schedule March 20, and it will end its run

with a two-hour finale May 22.