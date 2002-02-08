WB's Felicity nears finality
Felicity will end its run on The WB Television Network in May after four
years.
The college drama starring Keri Russell has seen its ratings decline over the
past two seasons, and WB executives said its time to move on.
'It's a bittersweet time for us on the show,' executive producer J.J. Abrams
said.
Felicity returns to The WB's schedule March 20, and it will end its run
with a two-hour finale May 22.
